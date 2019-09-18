FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FirstCash Inc. has 99.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of FirstCash Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have FirstCash Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 7.20% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting FirstCash Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. N/A 96 28.29 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

FirstCash Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio FirstCash Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for FirstCash Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

FirstCash Inc. currently has an average price target of $95, suggesting a potential downside of -1.52%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 126.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FirstCash Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. has stronger performance than FirstCash Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

FirstCash Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, FirstCash Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 9.39 and has 9.60 Quick Ratio. FirstCash Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FirstCash Inc.

Volatility & Risk

FirstCash Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. In other hand, FirstCash Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

FirstCash Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FirstCash Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors FirstCash Inc.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.