FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Comparison side by side

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 94 2.42 N/A 3.56 28.29 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 74 4.32 N/A 8.77 8.82

Table 1 highlights FirstCash Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FirstCash Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. FirstCash Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

FirstCash Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. From a competition point of view, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for FirstCash Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

$95 is FirstCash Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -6.44%. On the other hand, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s potential upside is 9.86% and its consensus target price is $86. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation seems more appealing than FirstCash Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FirstCash Inc. and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.5% and 74.4% respectively. 0.6% are FirstCash Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation 2.77% 6.45% -0.13% 6.84% -18.48% 27.85%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. has stronger performance than Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation

Summary

FirstCash Inc. beats Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.