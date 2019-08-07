FirstCash (FCFS) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at GROWLIFE (PHOT) Raised By 71.95%

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:FCFS) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. FirstCash Inc’s current price of $97.65 translates into 0.26% yield. FirstCash Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 124,776 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 22.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook; 06/03/2018 FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N SEES QUARTERLY SHR $0.22; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees FY EPS $3.35-EPS $3.55; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – NOW ANTICIPATE IN-PLACE RUN RATE SYNERGIES OF AT LEAST $75 MLN AS CO COMPLETES FISCAL 2018 FROM MERGER WITH CASH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – QTRLY REVENUE $ 449.8 MLN VS $447.6 MLN; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FIRSTCASH, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstCash Outlook To Positive From Stable; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q EPS 90c

GROWLIFE INC (OTCMKTS:PHOT) had an increase of 71.95% in short interest. PHOT’s SI was 104,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 71.95% from 60,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 6.51% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0051. About 7.04M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. The Company’s pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. It has a 27.23 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets.

Investors sentiment is 0 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold FirstCash, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 479,257 shares or 33.44% less from 720,061 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 198 shares. United Kingdom-based Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.19% in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 1 investors sold GrowLife, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 252,050 shares or 6.11% less from 268,450 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT). The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0% in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT). Stonebridge Capital stated it has 0% in GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT). 147,050 were accumulated by Frontier Mgmt.

