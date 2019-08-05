FirstCash (FCFS) to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019; Cheetah Mobile American Depositary Shares EA (CMCM) Shorts Down By 2.55%

FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) is expected to pay $0.25 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:FCFS) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. FirstCash Inc’s current price of $100.02 translates into 0.25% yield. FirstCash Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.02. About 166,542 shares traded. FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has risen 22.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FCFS News: 06/03/2018 FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 07/03/2018 – FirstCash at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises FirstCash Outlook To Positive From Stable; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash 1Q Rev $239.1M; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.35 TO $3.55; 26/04/2018 – FirstCash Sees FY EPS $3.35-EPS $3.55; 20/04/2018 – DJ FirstCash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCFS); 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC FCFS.N SEES QUARTERLY SHR $0.22; 26/04/2018 – FIRSTCASH INC – QTRLY REVENUE $ 449.8 MLN VS $447.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Firstcash’s Unsecured Rating To Ba2 With A Positive Outlook

Cheetah Mobile Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:CMCM) had a decrease of 2.55% in short interest. CMCM's SI was 2.44M shares in August as released by FINRA. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The company has market cap of $435.52 million. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. It has a 2.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.30 billion. The Company’s pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. It has a 27.89 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets.