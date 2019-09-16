First Wilshire Securities Management Upped Holding in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Raymond James & Associates Lowered Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 82.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 43,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 9,157 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $829,000, down from 52,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 426,006 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 01/05/2018 – Idera Pharmaceuticals Increases Operational Efficiency of Global Oncology Program with Medidata Clinical Cloud

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 1,449 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.64 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ruggie Capital Group has 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 16,678 shares. Fort Lp accumulated 1,265 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 29,941 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Vanguard Group reported 5.47M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Polen Cap Management Limited Liability holds 13,726 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 457,826 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 16,464 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 565,493 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.55% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Stephens Ar invested in 0% or 2,265 shares. 402 are held by Assetmark Inc. Ashford Mgmt invested in 2.43% or 200,776 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Pa Value Mun Income (VPV) by 72,750 shares to 211,001 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 60,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,839 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB).

