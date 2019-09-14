First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Stake in Stealthgas (GASS) as Market Valuation Rose; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Cut Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $3.92 Million; Share Price Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 103,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 327,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 430,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 14.73 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 218,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 189,849 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $653,000, down from 408,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 41,526 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program

Analysts await StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) to report earnings on November, 22. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. GASS’s profit will be $1.22M for 26.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by StealthGas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Grp reported 0.06% stake. Twin Mngmt Incorporated holds 94,855 shares. Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,963 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.06% or 32,391 shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mutual Of America Llc holds 147,782 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 211,577 shares. Andra Ap owns 152,400 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 0.12% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 85.74M shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 38,802 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 91,825 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na stated it has 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Citigroup holds 2.62M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 847,340 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 599,900 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 220,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).