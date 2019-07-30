First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Its Innospec (IOSP) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Great Lakes Advisors Increased Its Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 26,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 950,521 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.14M, up from 924,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 1.27M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 06/03/2018 – World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cybersecurity consortium; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – UNDER NEW FIREARMS POLICY, WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS OR PARTNERS TO ADHERE TO SOME “BEST PRACTICES”; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $92.43. About 5,911 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 382,200 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, One Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Limited has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ulysses Lc has invested 2.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Natixis LP has 0.66% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Miles Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baystate Wealth Limited Co stated it has 133 shares. City Holding reported 1,442 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Hollencrest Capital invested in 0.32% or 38,859 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 85 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.31% stake.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: ‘Meh’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analyst Identifies Bank Stocks That Could Benefit From Rate Cuts – Schaeffers Research” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 495,693 shares to 65,339 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 56,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,055 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.