First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Holding in Innospec (IOSP) by $353,995 as Stock Value Rose; Sivik Global Healthcare Increases Stake in Baxter Intl Com Stk (BAX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 68,175 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk (BAX) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 1.08M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42M for 20.63 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nucor (NUE) Issues Downbeat Q2 Earnings View, Shares Slip – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Announces New Oil & Gas Innovation Center – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chemicals Witness a Solid Q2 With Strong Production Growth – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Innospec (IOSP) Shares Up 37% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products (APD) Stock Up 45% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.03 million activity. $223,090 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Baxter Leads Hemodialysis Research Consortium for German Federal Ministry of Education and Research – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leerink upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Baxter Highlights Renal Care Data about Patients’ Health-Related, Quality of Life Outcomes at the 56th ERA-EDTA Congress – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen N.V. Com Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. Brinker Cap Incorporated reported 29,481 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement has 99,958 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 1.21M shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested in 1,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 2.21M shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc invested 0% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 27,156 shares. Raymond James accumulated 99,555 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 5,807 shares. Argyle Capital stated it has 1.63% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Alabama-based Birmingham Cap Mngmt Company Incorporated Al has invested 0.66% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First City Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Addison Capital Company holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 22,193 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 0.19% stake.