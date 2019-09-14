First Wilshire Securities Management Stake in Genworth Finl (GNW) Has Decreased by $717,384; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined While Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – China intellectual property filings soar, hard to judge if it plays fair -UN; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 11/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm fine from EU antitrust regulators expected Wednesday: source (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators; 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video); 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 239,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 494,174 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 733,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.42. About 4.58 million shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,650 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 99 shares. Mcmillion Inc holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. Addison Capital Company reported 2.38% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Oak Associate Limited Oh has invested 1.96% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 17,720 were reported by Meridian Invest Counsel. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Logan Mngmt Incorporated has 7,008 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.72 million shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Legal & General Public Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 1,509 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur Co has 0.33% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). River Road Asset Lc accumulated 0.7% or 472,091 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 88,346 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co invested in 564,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 115,833 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% or 478,828 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 46.89 million shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Incorporated reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has 17,270 shares. River Road Asset Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 0.05% or 18,000 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 1.77 million shares. Nomura reported 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.02% or 289,347 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,725 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).