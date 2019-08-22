First Wilshire Securities Management Stake in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Lowered by $677,304 as Share Price Declined; Regions Financial Stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $83.13. About 26,355 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 16,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.03 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.48. About 2.18M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJT) by 2,818 shares to 31,918 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 37,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).