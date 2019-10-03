First Wilshire Securities Management Stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) Trimmed by $998,936; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Upped Oasis Pete New (OAS) Stake by $722,445

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 144,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 555,889 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16 million, up from 411,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 2.09M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 21,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 162,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60 million, down from 184,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 119,996 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold OAS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 262.38 million shares or 10.01% less from 291.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 1.09 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 156,705 shares. Caymus Capital Ltd Partnership has 2.01M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 429,113 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc accumulated 144,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 65,385 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3.56 million shares. Intl Grp Inc Inc reported 0.02% stake. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4.78M shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 329,961 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 2.10 million shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,500 activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 591,989 shares to 121,811 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Put) (NYSE:TD) by 420,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,100 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Petroleum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum +5% as Q4 revenues rout expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why The New York Times, Oasis Petroleum, and Hecla Mining Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $175.49 million for 8.49 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.61% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. $38,691 worth of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was bought by Irving Paul H on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Can We Expect A Profit From Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “C&I Loans Surged Late 2018, But That’s Set To Change In 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E loses another philanthropy executive to banking – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: May 15, 2019.