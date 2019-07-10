First Wilshire Securities Management Raised Its Silicom LTD (SILC) Stake by $2.02 Million; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined, Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $13.75 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 54,615 shares traded or 32.15% up from the average. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 171,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 320,213 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81M, down from 492,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 11.73M shares traded or 37.76% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fin Advsrs Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 571 shares. First Amer Comml Bank invested in 0.54% or 93,552 shares. Washington Trust reported 46,251 shares. Condor Cap Management invested 0.97% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Hollencrest Capital Management has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intll Group owns 4.68M shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group stated it has 3.33M shares. 4,299 were reported by Whalerock Point Ptnrs. Jpmorgan Chase Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.90M shares. 6,987 are owned by Brown Capital Mgmt Lc. Legal And General Group Plc reported 8.97 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Fincl Corporation accumulated 1.11% or 341,800 shares. Btc Capital invested in 0.69% or 53,621 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 254,902 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,282 shares to 133,458 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beigene Ltd. by 9,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc..

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

