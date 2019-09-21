First Wilshire Securities Management Raised Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Holding by $1.53 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Lifted by $20.19 Million Its Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 402,922 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 305,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.03M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT

More notable recent Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “NEC and Ceragon Collaborate to Expand 5G Wireless Backhaul Business Globally – PRNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Ceragon Networks – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GOGO, OPRA and TWOU among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 8,724 shares to 260,418 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 33,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,659 shares, and cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 261,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 97,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Factors Accelerating Cord-Cutting – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, AT&T and Netflix – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Who Will Win the Streaming Wars? Netflix, Disney or Roku Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) CEO admits there will be ‘tough competition’ as streaming wars heat up with Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) – CNBC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Falls on Trade Jitters, Tech Weakness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.