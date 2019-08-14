First Wilshire Securities Management Position in Silicom LTD (SILC) Raised as Valuation Rose; Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holding Has Boosted by Corbyn Investment Management Inc

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 16,323 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 4.88 million shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc. (Cndt) by 31,548 shares to 763,969 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,648 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 83,326 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Lincoln holds 0.01% or 2,751 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Limited Company stated it has 15,780 shares. Alexandria Lc owns 22,689 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 449 shares. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.26% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,000 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc holds 0.28% or 11,071 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 6,765 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin has 0.1% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 22,900 shares. Franklin Resource holds 2.95 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 6,575 are held by Arrow Financial Corporation. Hightower Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 87,310 shares. Boston Common Asset holds 0.69% or 56,083 shares in its portfolio. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 3.66% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.