First Wilshire Securities Management Position in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Has Trimmed by $677,304 as Share Price Declined; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Market Valuation Rose While Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $5.38 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.38. About 42,704 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 413,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 910,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 2.42 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Management holds 0.13% or 5,724 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Management Ltd invested 1.05% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). 4,488 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Llc has 0.46% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 11,570 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 3,318 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,687 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,885 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 13,825 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc owns 43,616 shares. Vanguard Group owns 652,995 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 28,901 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 89,797 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 8,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Millicom Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Luxembourg Stock Exchange:TIGO – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Farmer Mac Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Farmer Mac Prices $100 Million of Series D Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Farmer Mac Appoints Brad Nordholm as President and Chief Executive Officer – PR Newswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teekay LNG Partners Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Variety Comes to the World of Cloud Computing ETFs, and It’s Cheaper, Too – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Pan American Silver Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Junior Mining Network” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Likes Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 114,043 shares to 159,997 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 28,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX).