First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holding as Share Price Rose; Calamos Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Targa Resources (TRGP)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,616 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, down from 221,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 700,735 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 22/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – AWARDED CONTRACT FOR A PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY, WITH OPTION OF PROCEEDING TO DETAILED FEASIBILITY STUDY, FOR KPC, UNITS; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,905 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 72,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 2.57M shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc owns 2.51M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company reported 124 shares stake. Freestone Capital Holdings Limited Liability Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 100,882 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 16,372 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 158,159 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company has 44,315 shares. Texas-based Rr Advsrs has invested 11.81% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 28,300 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Diversified reported 9,393 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 187,115 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability stated it has 3,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. American & Management holds 920 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP accumulated 127,164 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 30,357 shares to 324,931 shares, valued at $44.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 310,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,790 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication has 0.06% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Republic Inv Management invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cwm Ltd Liability has 75 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,922 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 16,371 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc reported 154,034 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. 3,200 are held by Estabrook Cap Management. Gateway Invest Advisers reported 4,790 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Trust stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc owns 3,372 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Country Club Na accumulated 57,105 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 245 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Inc LP owns 1.61M shares. Aviance Cap Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 3,919 shares.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13M for 16.67 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

