First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered Its Stake in Innospec (IOSP) by $353,995; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosted Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $490,939 as Stock Value Rose

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 2.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 63,309 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 24,896 shares to 79,105 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,618 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 38,247 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com holds 77,123 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 383,552 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 678,797 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 19,031 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru has 344,684 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Argent Trust reported 22,090 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,579 shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 0.89% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Burren Cap Limited has 6.67% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hightower Ltd Company stated it has 156,753 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.