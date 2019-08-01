First Wilshire Securities Management Lowered Its Position in Innospec (IOSP) by $353,995 as Valuation Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Position by $482,160

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.53. About 26,113 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA)

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 11,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 176,304 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44M, down from 187,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 6.09M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 22/03/2018 – DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC DLPH.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Renowned Entrepreneur And Business Leader Judge Graham Signs Exclusive Publishing Deal With Morgan James; Debut Book ‘SCALE wit; 16/04/2018 – Janus Henderson Target Cut to A$57.00 from A$64.50 by Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO: U.S. DOLLAR LIKELY TO STRENGTHEN OVER TIME; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video); 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video)

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Innospec (IOSP) Up 40% in 6 Months: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Innospec (IOSP) Shares Up 37% YTD: What’s Behind the Rally? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Announces New Technology for Direct Injection Gasoline Engines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42M for 20.65 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Gold Prices Rise; All Eyes on U.S. Q2 GDP Data, Fed Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Upcoming IPOs for July – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.81 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.