First Wilshire Securities Management Lifted Position in Tutor Perini (TPC); Radnet (RDNT) Market Value Rose While Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 731,919 shares traded or 50.19% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 72,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 83,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 155,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 231,435 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,950 shares to 3,274 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quintiles Transnational Holdings Ord by 5,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delaware Imaging Network Adds Breast Cancer Risk Scores During Annual Screening Mammograms, Paving Way for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Cheap Small Cap Stocks with Big Growth – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RadNet Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Increases Financial Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simple Market Timing Strategies That Work – August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 2,225 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% or 167,230 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 41 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Intl Group has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Advisors Asset Inc owns 65,619 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 3,647 shares. 20,735 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Investments. First Wilshire Secs Incorporated accumulated 2.25% or 384,533 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Northern owns 484,982 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Numerixs Invest Technologies owns 3,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rudolph and Sletten Awarded Major Tenant Improvement Project – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tutor Perini Building Corp. Selected for the Choctaw Casino and Resort Expansion Project – Business Wire” published on November 13, 2018, Fool.com published: “Tutor Perini Corp.’s Shares Soared 14% Higher Today – The Motley Fool” on February 28, 2018. More interesting news about Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tutor Perini: All About The Cash – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.