First Wilshire Securities Management Lifted Its Manitex Intl (MNTX) Stake by $648,594; Market Value Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Increased Stake by $621,500

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 73.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 26,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 15,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 8.83M shares traded or 44.50% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.94M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 33,367 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 25/04/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Rev $56.7M; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,369 shares to 192,634 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 66,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,197 shares, and cut its stake in Natures Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR).

More notable recent Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manitex International, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces TC600 Series Boom Truck Mounted Crane – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manitex Adds A Strategic Partner – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2018. More interesting news about Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of Dozier Crane to Boom Truck Distribution Network – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oil & Steel (â€œO&Sâ€), a Manitex International, Inc. Company, Announces Renewal of Supply Agreement with Leading Italian-based Utility Company for Aerial Work Platforms – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $96,377 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold MNTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 10.02 million shares or 2.63% less from 10.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 549,918 shares. 55,992 were accumulated by State Bank Of Mellon. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Blackrock Inc holds 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) or 71,992 shares. Howe Rusling holds 272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) for 5 shares. Shaker Invs Lc Oh holds 72,070 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Northern Tru Corp reported 166,371 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 36,859 shares. 1 were reported by Huntington Bancshares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX). Adirondack & Inc owns 207,815 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 54,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,143 shares in its portfolio.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $298.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,400 shares to 1,132 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,168 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 228,658 shares. Navellier And Assoc reported 0.41% stake. Arcadia Invest Mi owns 1,000 shares. Nomura Holding stated it has 1.39M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 29,234 shares. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 1.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 250,141 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.29M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 3.34 million shares. Com Of Vermont has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rbf Capital Limited Co has 0.57% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 100,864 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 210,614 shares. Boston Private Wealth invested in 25,755 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ingalls Snyder Lc accumulated 48,745 shares.