First Wilshire Securities Management Increases Stake in Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT); Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Lumina Fund Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.10 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 320,179 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 406% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Confirms 2018 Full Yr Outlook; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 8,724 shares to 260,418 shares, valued at $12.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 33,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,659 shares, and cut its stake in Natures Sunshine Products In (NASDAQ:NATR).

