First Wilshire Securities Management Increases Position in Silicom LTD (SILC); Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Trimmed Its Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 11,161 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 19,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,220 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 210,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.65. About 4.78 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP CEO SAYS IT MAY LOOK AT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN CEE REGION; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: Exclusive: Essar Oil picks Trafigura, BP for $1 billion oil-backed loan; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – BP LAUNCHES ITS FIRST BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT AT U.S. WIND FARM; 10/04/2018 – BP: NEED TO LET DUST SETTLE AROUND U.S. TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT CEO SAYS U.S. DECISION TO QUIT IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL COULD HARM 5 PCT OF GLOBAL OIL PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC: Helge Lund to Succeed Carl-Henric Svanberg

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM) by 9,407 shares to 85,740 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

