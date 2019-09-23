First Wilshire Securities Management Increases Position in Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT); Gradient Investments Has Lifted Stake in Eni S P A (E) as Shares Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 402,922 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Eni S P A (E) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 20,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% . The institutional investor held 54,339 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Eni S P A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 372,973 shares traded or 66.57% up from the average. Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has declined 17.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical E News: 18/04/2018 – Italy’s ENI gets approval on plan for Indonesia offshore Merakes gas field; 27/04/2018 – ENI CONFIRMS 2018 CAPEX GUIDANCE OF 7.7 BLN EUROS; 18/04/2018 – Eni: Investments Include EUR1B in Green Activities; 16/03/2018 – ENI SAYS BUYBACK REMAINS AN OPTION TO DISTRIBUTE EXCESS CASH VS LEVERAGE TARGET OF 0.20-0.25; 05/04/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml – ENI: BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES POTENTIAL BOND ISSUE IN USD; 12/03/2018 – Eni Sells 10% Shorouk Concession Stake for $934M; Buys Abu Dhabi Concessions; 10/04/2018 – Norway energy minister to present oil policy for northern region; 11/04/2018 – BP BP.L , SHELL RDSa.L INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING OIL, GAS BLOCKS IN GHANA – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – Amnesty says Shell, Eni negligent on Nigeria oil spills; 16/03/2018 – ENI SAYS SEES 2 BLN BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT OF NEW RESOURCES IN PLAN

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 329,344 shares to 4,390 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 127,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154 shares, and cut its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crawford & Co (NYSE:CRD.A) by 229,691 shares to 530,987 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 8,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,418 shares, and cut its stake in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).

