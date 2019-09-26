First Wilshire Securities Management Increased Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Position by $1.53 Million; Share Price Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Has Lowered Position by $2.66 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 24,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,934 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 38,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 856,112 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.635. About 320,512 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 56,506 shares to 105,993 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Superior Grp Of Companies In (NASDAQ:SGC) by 23,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,364 shares, and cut its stake in Volt Information Sciences In (NYSEMKT:VISI).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 25.39 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings.