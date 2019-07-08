First Wilshire Securities Management Holds Stake in Silicom LTD (SILC); First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (FRC) Shareholder Bamco Has Raised Stake by $3.42 Million as Shares Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 4,467 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 19.14% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to Internal Reasons; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Suspends Dividend

Bamco Inc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N (FRC) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 34,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 569,120 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.17M, up from 534,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Fran Cali N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.71. About 127,146 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,434 shares to 216,616 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 125,648 shares to 27,374 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 511,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,960 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).