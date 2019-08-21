First Wilshire Securities Management Holding in Tutor Perini (TPC) Increased as Valuation Declined; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 4.40 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 281,225 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Rev $1.03B; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,239 shares to 176,660 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

