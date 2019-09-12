First Wilshire Securities Management Has Upped Its Stake in Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) by $1.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Country Trust Bank Upped Walt Disney Common (DIS) Holding by $32.80 Million; Shares Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 257,407 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Common (DIS) by 70.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 268,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 651,381 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.02M, up from 382,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.68. About 4.73M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 4,238 shares to 5,354 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 60,325 shares to 272,052 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.