First Wilshire Securities Management Has Trimmed Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Position as Share Price Declined; Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) by $1.56 Million

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 27,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The hedge fund held 210,117 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, down from 237,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 61,841 shares traded or 137.21% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 91,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 653,453 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, down from 744,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waddell & Reed Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 763,385 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Microsemi; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Mark P. Buyle Appointed Interim General Counsel; 12/04/2018 – Deputy national security advisor Ricky Waddell is leaving the White House; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282456 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT353; 12/04/2018 – WADDELL & REED’S KLAPMEYER TO LEAD LARGE CAP GROWTH SUITE; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282452 – WEST WADDELL RANCH SAT212; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281918 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Partners Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 98,319 shares to 110,850 shares, valued at $10.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biospecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 42,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp reported 1,449 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 369,793 shares. 11.65M were reported by Blackrock. Comerica State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 86,560 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc accumulated 39,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential reported 152,634 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Axa reported 221,700 shares. 28,000 were accumulated by Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh. Invesco has 3.67M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Tiaa Cref Management Lc reported 151,185 shares. Moreover, Amp Invsts Ltd has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 189,160 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co holds 288,624 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

