First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Stake in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) by $960,552 as Stock Value Declined; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Increases Holding in Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 13,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 72,399 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, down from 85,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 26,590 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) by 12.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 87,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% . The institutional investor held 790,424 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.90 million, up from 703,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $444.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 1.22 million shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 26/03/2018 – AMAG SUBMITS A NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR BREMELANOTIDE; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – IF SANDOZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL BY A CERTAIN DATE, SANDOZ MAY LAUNCH GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME ON JULY 15, 2021, OR EARLIER; 02/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Appoints J. Alan Butcher as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: AMAG, Sandoz Entered Stipulation Dismissal on Settlement Agreement That Resolves Patent Litigation; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 09/03/2018 AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – US DECISION TO IMPOSE PUNITIVE TARIFFS ON ALUMINUM IMPORTS WILL HIT AMAG; 21/04/2018 – DJ AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAG); 05/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Releases RISK360® Incident and Case Management and Expands Product Line

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold AGM shares while 27 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 6.59 million shares or 0.12% less from 6.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold AMAG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 40.10 million shares or 0.32% more from 39.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.