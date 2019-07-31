First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $332,550 as Market Value Rose; Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Stock Price Declined While Buffington Mohr Mcneal Trimmed by $984,260 Its Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,616 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29M, down from 221,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.07M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 02/04/2018 – RESONANT – WILL ALSO NOMINATE AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JACK JACOBS, RETIRED COLONEL UNITED STATES ARMY & JOSH JACOBS, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE MAVEN; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 556,742 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,435 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan owns 122,137 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 46,918 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc accumulated 204 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 11,742 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 373,085 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 214,607 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur Com The. Stevens Capital LP reported 0.05% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 23,192 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Family Office Lc has 59,473 shares. Starboard Value Lp holds 1.42% or 1.00M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Motco has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Group’s (JEC) CEO Steve Demetriou on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “The Bill To Green America’s Electricity Industry Is As Big As The Banking Bailout – Forbes” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Provide Construction Phase Services for WuXi Biologics Biomanufacturing Facility – PRNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 89 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cornerstone Advsr holds 170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.1% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 142,949 are owned by Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corp. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.01% or 3,337 shares. Sterling Cap accumulated 621,088 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Limited has 0.5% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 1.68M shares. 18,705 are held by Brinker Capital. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 97,115 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.