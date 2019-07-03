First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Its Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Amphenol (APH) Share Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Raised by $2.38 Million Its Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 25,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 732,156 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.14M, up from 706,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 588,079 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $737.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 21,356 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A)

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Aurora, Aphria NYSE Listings Should Boost Volumes and Valuation – Bloomberg” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Automakers, Macau Names And CinemaCon Action – Seeking Alpha” published on March 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Aphria says review of Latam deal found certain directors had conflicting interests – MarketWatch” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “GGB’s Formal Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) Acquisition Bid Fails To Inspire – Midas Letter” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,427 shares. 700 were accumulated by Harding Loevner Lp. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 40,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,427 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 3,052 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications reported 10,060 shares stake. The New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 55,743 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 132,229 shares. 3.34M were reported by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Dorsey Wright has 1.39% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 60,980 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,600 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 26,224 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Regions has 73,042 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Corp has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 5,843 shares.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 35,793 shares to 82,864 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,085 shares, and cut its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

More notable recent Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Preferred Stock IPOs, May 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WPP 2019 AGM Statement – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Alio Gold Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 12, 2019.