First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Holding in Kraton (KRA) by $811,735; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 594,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.74 million, up from 500,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.04. About 8.59M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 26,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 132,712 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, down from 158,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 172,094 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Goldman Sachs Stocks to Buy with Over 20% Upside Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.02 per share. KRA’s profit will be $37.11M for 7.15 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kraton Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Kraton (NYSE:KRA) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.