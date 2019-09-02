First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Holding in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) as Stock Price Declined; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $800,371

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $852.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 54,483 shares traded or 24.64% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 1,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 179,575 shares to 23,069 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 39,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,270 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Oklahoma holds 1,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Llp holds 84,630 shares or 3.5% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.39% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited, Kansas-based fund reported 3,730 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 224,879 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc stated it has 2,620 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.81% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Morgan Stanley invested 0.44% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 1.46M shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 37,700 shares. First Republic Investment holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 349,600 shares. 327,356 were reported by Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,600 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 1,928 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 331 shares. New York-based Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Utd Automobile Association invested in 61,106 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% or 4,488 shares. First Wilshire Management owns 85,740 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 13,825 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.1% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 12,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Cap Ltd Liability holds 3,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal & General Pcl reported 1,662 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 3,476 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,206 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.09% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM).