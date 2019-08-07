First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lifted Its Tutor Perini (TPC) Holding by $311,100; Share Price Declined; As Liberty Global Plc C (LBTYK) Stock Value Rose, Janney Montgomery Scott Upped Stake by $378,528

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc C (LBTYK) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 15,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 145,194 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 129,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 1.76 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.01% . The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.83% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 1.14 million shares traded or 176.07% up from the average. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 28.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 20,735 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 44,870 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 21,730 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp holds 0.01% or 40,108 shares in its portfolio. Sg Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 543,028 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.04% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). First LP owns 121,805 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) or 39,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 55,485 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 22,993 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 159 shares. 195,144 were reported by Citadel Ltd Liability Co. Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 409,291 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 24,691 shares to 9,273 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ft Enh Short Mty New Etf (FTSM) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs 13Yr Trs Etf (SHY).

