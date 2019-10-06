First Wilshire Securities Management Has Increased Its Position in Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined; Mason Street Advisors Has Cut Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $388,274

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 4,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 172,738 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.48 million, down from 177,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks take the high road in their settlement with Philly; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 173,920 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability holds 23,747 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nbt Fincl Bank N A holds 4,111 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,078 shares. Burt Wealth owns 1,064 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 206,306 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Parsons Mngmt Ri owns 23,856 shares. Private Trust Communications Na holds 0.23% or 13,541 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Commerce Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.13% stake. Amer Grp Inc stated it has 530,845 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 45,220 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs reported 103,063 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment holds 10,471 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. American National Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.33% or 7,115 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 54,672 shares to 74,584 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.69 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 21,716 shares to 162,535 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 56,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,993 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.