First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Its Stealthgas (GASS) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Holding by $321,648

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 6,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 193,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, down from 200,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 108,252 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 10/04/2018 – CSG Real-Time Traffic Insights to Help Meet Service Technician Arrival Time Promises; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 02/04/2018 – CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – EXPECTS GROWTH EXPERIENCED DURING 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO CONTINUE IN 2019

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 53.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 218,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 189,849 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $653,000, down from 408,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 41,526 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO

More notable recent StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) While The Price Tanked 67% – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “StealthGas: Poor Recent Performance, But The Long Term Cash Flow Generating Potential Of The Company Is Under-Appreciated – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “StealthGas (GASS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be Fooled: Kohl’s Isn’t an Undervalued Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) to report earnings on November, 22. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. GASS’s profit will be $1.20 million for 26.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by StealthGas Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 195,803 were reported by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 53,782 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mngmt owns 16,050 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 113,283 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,108 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 374,150 shares. Alps invested in 0% or 9,209 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham Com Advisors Lp has invested 1.02% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). 18,990 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 164,013 shares. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 7,492 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd owns 470,644 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 6,194 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 2,770 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 258,789 shares.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 51,280 shares to 693,858 shares, valued at $11.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 72,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,751 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X).