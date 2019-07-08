First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $332,550 as Shares Rose; Amg National Trust Bank Decreased Position in Home (HD) by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,616 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, down from 221,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 972,338 shares traded or 0.18% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – CONTRACT INCLUDES A $35 MLN 6-MONTH OPTION TO PROVIDE FEMA PUBLIC ASSISTANCE RECOVERY OPERATIONS, OTHER SERVICES IN PUERTO RICO; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded Global IT Enterprise Operations and Maintenance Contract for US Special Operations Command; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 25/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – FIRST-PHASE CONTRACT EXTENDS MEDIBIO’S ENGAGEMENT WITH JACOB’S BEYOND ASIA PACIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Home (HD) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 6,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs wins CFIUS approval for sale of energy unit to WorleyParsons – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) To Present At Barclays Industrial Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora accumulated 325 shares. Park National Oh reported 10,352 shares stake. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp has 173,656 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Monetary Grp Inc Incorporated reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 4,463 shares. Whittier Communications reported 2,050 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1.68M were reported by Investec Asset Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 23,831 shares. 2,702 were reported by Canandaigua Bancorp. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Bancorporation In reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Tcw Grp has 0.03% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 41,929 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd reported 251,851 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13M for 16.58 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Management Ltd Partnership owns 6,964 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 16,645 were reported by Kames Cap Public Ltd Company. First Heartland Consultants invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 6,446 shares. 19,638 are held by Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited. Alta Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 2.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Salem Cap Inc invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 24,564 shares or 1.34% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 0.72% or 1.00 million shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5,137 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 984,831 shares stake. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Atria invested in 0.2% or 24,607 shares. Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,081 shares. 17,682 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy for a Dovish Fed – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.