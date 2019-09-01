First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Holding in Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) by $677,304; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Decreased by $4.97 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93 million, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.04. About 2.03M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Rising costs hurt Tyson’s profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 31/05/2018 – lnfoSec Global Appoints Tyson Macaulay to Chief Product Officer, Accelerating the Commercialization of ISG’s Next Generation Security Solution for IoT; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President; 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 54,483 shares traded or 24.64% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 18.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,979 were accumulated by Decatur Capital Mgmt. Lathrop Management holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 38,450 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 1.94 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 4,888 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie owns 39,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). 205,036 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Northcoast Asset Lc has 0.1% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Comerica Bank invested in 0.03% or 54,070 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 399,423 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 1.87 million shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 8,440 shares in its portfolio. 9,576 are held by Amica Mutual. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 88,222 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10,626 shares to 189,246 shares, valued at $44.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 349,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

