First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut Its Innospec (IOSP) Position by $353,995 as Shares Rose; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Position by $616,458; Market Valuation Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,893 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $333.93. About 2.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 06/03/2018 – RYANAIR RYA.l CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO EXERCISE “PRETTY MUCH ALL” OF THE 737 MAX BUYING OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $87.91. About 63,519 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Innospec Inc. (IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Innospec (IOSP) Stock Up 27% in 3 Months: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Innospec Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Innospec Announces New Oil & Gas Innovation Center – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,996 shares to 78,778 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing YTD deliveries tumble, falling far behind Airbus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Com has 2,421 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth Management reported 14,889 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Atwood & Palmer invested in 56 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc owns 13,643 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Apriem holds 0.21% or 2,042 shares in its portfolio. Mig Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Braun Stacey Assoc has invested 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 105 shares. 34,863 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.54% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 119,693 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 286 shares. Torray Ltd Co reported 3,729 shares stake.