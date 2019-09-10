First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Its Silicom LTD (SILC) Position by $2.02 Million; Tnb Financial Has Lifted Its Position in Suntrust Banks (STI) by $1.65 Million as Valuation Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 21,815 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 30/04/2018 – Major Win for Silicom: Selected by Tier-1 US Telco to Deliver Edge Devices for Its SD-WAN-Based Small Business Gateways; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. Expects to Close Several Major, Strategic New SD-WAN and NFV-related vCPE Design Wins From Major Telcos; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 13/03/2018 TOP 10 CLOUD PLAYER CANCELS NEW CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE ARCHITECTURE THAT USED SILICOM’S 100-GIGABIT-SWITCH-FABRIC-ON-A-NIC DUE TO INTERNAL REASONS; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 27,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 174,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36 million, up from 146,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.97. About 2.24 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Chg-offs $79M; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 13/03/2018 – SUNTRUST NAMES STAN LITTLE PRESIDENT OF THE SUNTRUST FOUNDATION; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Investment Banking Income $131M; 03/05/2018 – NXPI Defended at SunTrust, United First After Reaching 2016 Low; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 26/03/2018 – Blue Apron at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh reported 24,371 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 16,484 shares. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc has 43,408 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.49M shares stake. Cornerstone owns 934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Bank Department has invested 0.29% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 13,154 shares in its portfolio. 173,184 were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.06% or 173,759 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.35 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot reported 7,946 shares stake. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 550 shares. Continental Limited Liability holds 1.14% or 41,492 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy Advisors owns 17,000 shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,962 shares to 183,716 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Pure GARP Play: Silicom Ltd – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SiLC appoints Texas Instruments Director, Ralf J. Muenster, as VP Business Development and Marketing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Silicom Secures Significant Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Win: Giant Industry Leader Commissions Silicom to Design Customized FPGA-Based Solution – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC), The Stock That Dropped 24% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 6-K SILICOM LTD. For: Sep 09 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.