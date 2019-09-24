First Wilshire Securities Management Has Boosted Its Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Position by $1.53 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Stake in Greenhill & Co Com (GHL) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc Com (GHL) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 196,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 524,590 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, down from 720,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 77,387 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 14/03/2018 – Adam Troso to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Corporate Advisory for North America; 15/03/2018 – Greenhill hires for U.S. midstream push; 29/03/2018 – Greenhill Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 19/03/2018 – NEIL A. AUGUSTINE TO JOIN GREENHILL IN NEW YORK AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CO-HEAD OF NORTH AMERICAN FINANCING ADVISORY & RESTRUCTURING; 04/05/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 27/03/2018 – GREENHILL & CO INC GHL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.50 FROM $10; 02/05/2018 – Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greenhill & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHL); 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.0542 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6258. About 169,689 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold GHL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Capital Management Corp Va holds 4.57% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 1.22 million shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) or 50,928 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,148 shares. 5,850 are held by Metropolitan Life Co New York. Rhumbline Advisers has 53,696 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 291,245 shares. 16,221 were accumulated by Comerica Commercial Bank. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 36,690 shares. Pnc Serv Gru owns 0% invested in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) for 410 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 938,547 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR) by 46,688 shares to 623,173 shares, valued at $7.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF) by 53,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.50 million activity.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 218,886 shares to 189,849 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Pwr Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 108,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,110 shares, and cut its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc.

