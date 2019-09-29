First Wilshire Securities Management Decreased Holding in Crawford & Co (CRD.A) as Stock Price Were Volatile; Franklin Street Advisors Has Raised Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding by $385,550

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Crawford & Co (CRD.A) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 229,691 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 530,987 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 760,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Crawford & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 45,198 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 19.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD offers fingerling fish sale through April 26; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD ELECTS MATTHEW V. CRAWFORD CHAIRMAN & CEO, EDWAR; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 16/03/2018 – Crawford® to Present During 22nd Annual Insurance Industry Conference; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. 4Q Rev $298.8M; 16/04/2018 – Crawford’s TruLook Improves Claims Handling Efficiency by Up to 30 Percent; 12/05/2018 – Richland Source: Col. Crawford student pitches business at national level; 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Pelicans signing guard Crawford

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 1,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 47,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08M, up from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $272.48. About 188,524 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CRAWFORD & COMPANY® ACQUIRES MAJORITY INTEREST IN WEGOLOOK®, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2016, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Crawford & Co. CEO: ‘Breaking the rules is the key to success’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Broadspire® Names Dr. Marcos Iglesias Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 22, 2017.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $776.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristolmyers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 36,642 shares to 212,993 shares, valued at $9.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,743 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).