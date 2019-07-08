First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Innospec (IOSP) Position by $353,995; As Primerica (PRI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bamco Cut Holding by $473,848

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 3,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.48M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.53M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 29,855 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 29.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.90% the S&P500.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 34,423 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C

More notable recent Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Primerica Schedules First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Primerica, Inc. (PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Disney, Alphabet And Super Bowl Players – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Primerica’s Financial Security Scorecard Reveals Lack of Financial Preparedness Among Middle-Income Canadians – Financial Post” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advsr Lc holds 1,818 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 28,540 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 929,633 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 38,466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 84,946 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 55,430 are held by Aqr Management Limited Liability Com. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 124,580 shares. Quantum Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj holds 243,594 shares or 7.35% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Qs Investors Limited Co owns 21,205 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). United Serv Automobile Association invested in 13,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 7,502 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,938 shares. 32,578 were accumulated by Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.62 million for 14.53 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Ed Group (NYSE:XRS) by 20,868 shares to 76,175 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 111,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Innospec declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Announces New Technology for Direct Injection Gasoline Engines – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Innospec Offers Steady Performance And Occasional Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chemical Industry Off to a Good Start in Q2, April Output Up – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Innospec (IOSP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42 million for 21.08 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.