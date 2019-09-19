First Wilshire Securities Management Continues to Hold Stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA); Abbvie (ABBV) Position Maintained by Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 102 shares traded. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 65.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 17,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 1.26 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 25,369 shares to 192,634 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 40,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,242 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Llc owns 21,738 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Asset Inc accumulated 5,216 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 408,509 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associate has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). France-based Cap Fund Management has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il owns 192,475 shares. Pioneer Tru Natl Bank N A Or holds 1.07% or 35,742 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 62,637 shares. 32,642 are owned by Beddow Capital Management. Johnson Finance Grp Inc holds 43,502 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 5,500 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mngmt invested in 934,630 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.21% or 128,573 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock or 15,552 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M on Monday, September 16. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.