First Wilshire Securities Management Continues to Hold Holding in Silicom LTD (SILC); Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake Upped by First Washington Corp

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 75.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 53,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The hedge fund held 124,274 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 70,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 27,027 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 15/05/2018 – G2 Investment Partners Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Silicom; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 03/04/2018 – Silicom’s First Quarter 2018 Results Release Scheduled for April 30, 2018; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 30/04/2018 – Silicom 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Silicom

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 404,602 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares to 3,014 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,760 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw Com has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 72,126 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 25,464 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) or 162,947 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 118,626 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 16,750 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.80 million shares. Trellus Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co owns 89,000 shares. First Washington Corp holds 2.14% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 21,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 273,258 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 27,168 shares to 210,117 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

