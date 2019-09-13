First Wilshire Securities Management Continues to Hold Holding in Manitex Intl (MNTX); As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Position

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Manitex Intl Inc (MNTX) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 108,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% . The hedge fund held 613,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, up from 505,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Manitex Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 51,345 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 45.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 09/05/2018 – Manitex 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Manitex International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTX); 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL – INGO SCHILLER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TADANO AMERICA WILL BE INITIAL MEMBER OF BOARD DESIGNATED BY TADANO; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Rev $64.5M; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 79,211 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.95 million, down from 83,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $536.8. About 308,965 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,611 shares to 5,706 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 22,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symphony Asset Management Ltd has 0.21% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 66,229 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 22,107 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marlowe Prtn LP has invested 7.76% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capital Fund Management holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,023 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 3.85% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 64,628 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 212 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 62 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Artemis Investment Mgmt Llp holds 49,386 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 106,707 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 1,826 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Daiwa Inc invested 5.52% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73 million and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 22,014 shares to 132,640 shares, valued at $12.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stealthgas Inc (NASDAQ:GASS) by 218,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,849 shares, and cut its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $96,377 activity.