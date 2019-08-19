First Western Capital Management Company Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose; Jvl Advisors Position in Encana (ECA) Has Increased by $10.94 Million

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51 million, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 12.94M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $211.43. About 13.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial Mgmt stated it has 269,991 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Alaska Permanent Cap holds 1,157 shares. Capital Investors invested in 0.56% or 6.81M shares. 263,788 were reported by Investment House. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Cap Management LP reported 70,053 shares. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Moore & holds 39,876 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rockshelter Capital Management Limited Liability has 2.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo And Company Ltd Liability Corp owns 58,838 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 8.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 1.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,022 shares. 406,070 were reported by Davis R M. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 20 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

