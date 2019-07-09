First Western Capital Management Company Position in Apple Com (AAPL) Trimmed by $921,690; Gabelli Funds Has Trimmed Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $20.52 Million; Shares Declined

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 53,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.64M, down from 142,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Daring Fireball: Scuttlebutt Regarding Apple’s Cross-Platform UI Project; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 02/05/2018 – M&G’S RICHARDS: APPLE IS MATURE, GROWING CO; STILL INNOVATING; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 11/04/2018 – Caldwell Cassady & Curry Helps VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc holds 8.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 645,699 shares. 2,780 were reported by Conestoga Capital Lc. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department, California-based fund reported 47,600 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Mgmt Corporation owns 3.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 44,806 shares. Dearborn Ltd Com holds 2.75% or 217,231 shares. Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1,600 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Overbrook Mngmt invested in 1.49% or 36,426 shares. Qci Asset Ny owns 183,264 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Northstar has invested 3.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Cap Management Co stated it has 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clearbridge Invests Limited Co invested in 7.65M shares. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Tru Com holds 18,207 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,948 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm -2.8% as Apple mulls Intel modem purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow closes lower as Apple, Boeing shares slump, investors rethink Fed rate-cut chances – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing At $350 In Pre-Market: Our Buy Price, Also WeWork Won’t Work – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Lives: Boeing Rings Up a Big Day 2 at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) by 327,134 shares to 525,134 shares, valued at $40.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquistion Cor.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.