First Western Capital Management Company Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) Trimmed by $921,690; As Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Value Declined, Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Cut Holding by $4.30 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 44.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 71,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 88,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 160,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 448,130 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500.

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/03/2018 – Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose tweeted that Apple CEO Tim Cook is ” the Donald Trump of the music industry.”; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 1.53% or 9,090 shares. 27,981 are owned by Berkshire Asset Llc Pa. 3.82M were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 6.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 80,832 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited accumulated 183,362 shares or 4.44% of the stock. Hamilton Point holds 37,134 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland holds 70,573 shares or 4.64% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 3.25% or 26,692 shares in its portfolio. American Bank & Trust reported 34,846 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 1.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilltop Hldg Inc has 1.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,565 shares. Altfest L J And Inc holds 0.89% or 74,474 shares. Cna holds 11,500 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Reilly Limited Liability reported 96,437 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.11 million for 23.34 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership owns 9,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Management Llp holds 6,294 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 2,260 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,701 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 2,347 shares. 5,963 were accumulated by Pitcairn. France-based Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 8,962 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 10,533 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.43% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Prudential Finance invested in 56,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 5.77 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 12,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 409,045 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 86,942 shares to 247,909 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 556,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.