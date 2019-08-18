First Western Capital Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) by $921,690 as Stock Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Holder S&T Bank Has Lowered Its Holding

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 32,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 53,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple developing tech that lets iPhone users perform tasks by moving fingers close screen without tapping it

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 219,635 shares to 736,738 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.